Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Opening Released

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has finally returned to screens for Season 2 of the anime, and that means a new opening theme sequence has been released for Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2! The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise always tends to surprise fans as each new iteration of the long running franchise is dramatically different from one another, but The Witch From Mercury seemed to have some of the biggest differences seen in the anime in quite a while. But this all changed when the first season of the series came to an end with a bloody affair.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 is now airing its new episodes (picking up with Episode 13 of the anime overall), and that also means a new opening theme sequence has been released! Titled "slash" as performed by yama, the new opening teases new characters, new Gundam fighters, and tons of new fights coming our way in the new episodes. You can check out the new opening for The Witch From Mercury Season 2 below as shared by the official Twitter account for the anime:

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2: What to Know

Directed by the returning from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 1 Hiroshi Kobayashi for Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise with Ryo Ando serving as co-director, Ichiro Okouchi handling the series composition and scripts, and Takashi Ohmama composing the music, you can now catch the new Season 2 episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is also streaming all of its episodes from the first season with Crunchyroll as well.

They tease the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime as such, "A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

