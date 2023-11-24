Guyver Cosplay Perfectly Recreates The Bio-Booster Armor

The Guyver has long been a part of the anime world, introducing a world wherein a young hero accesses an alien suit of armor that isn't afraid to get bloody when it needs to. Luckily for anime fans, there are plenty of horrific monsters known as Zoanoids, along with other Guyver users, to threaten Sho Fukamachi. While the anime franchise did receive two live-action films in North America, one cosplayer has decided to perfectly recreate the violent hero and his suit of armor.

Bio Booster Armor Guyver, the original title of the manga, first debuted in 1985 from creator Yoshiki Takaya. The manga continued for quite some time, releasing new chapters until the series went on hiatus in 2016. The popularity of the original story warranted a number of anime series, though the original show released in the 80s is a little tough to check out, not available on any streaming sites. The two live-action films were created in North America, with the first having Star Wars' Mark Hamill in a supporting role and the second starring David Hayter, the man who voices Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series.

The Guyver Returns

At present, there hasn't been word on The Guyver making a comeback with a new anime series. There are quite a few stories that have yet to be brought to the anime medium should the Bio Booster Armored Hero make a comeback in the future. On the manga front, there also hasn't been word on the printed story making a comeback following its 2016 hiatus.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Guyver's anime, the 2005 series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the violent anime series, "While investigating a mysterious explosion, Sho Fukamachi discovers the Chronos Corporation's greatest weapon: a techno-organic suit of bio-armor known as the Guyver. With Chronos determined to conceal its secrets, Sho finds himself relentlessly pursued by an army of horrific bio-monsters. When he runs out of options, Sho is forced to call upon the fearsome powers of the Guyver."

Do you think that the Guyver deserves another chance in the anime world? Does the Bio-Booster Armored protagonist deserve another live-action film in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Guyver.