Black Clover Season 2 Confirms Its Early Release Date (But There’s a Catch)

Black Clover is officially making its return with Season 2 of the anime later this year, and a few lucky fans will be able to catch the premiere episode much earlier than expected. Black Clover is now in the works on finally coming back to screens with new episodes of the anime nearly five years after the first season came to an end, and that makes it one of the most anticipated returns of 2026 overall. Now it’s been revealed that some lucky fans will be able to check out the premiere early.

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Black Clover has officially announced that it will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 on Saturday, July 4th, and it’s here that the second season will be hosting the premiere of its very first episode. While a release date for this coming season has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, it won’t be too much longer until the full season makes its debut this Fall. But these lucky fans will be in for a major treat.

Black Clover Season 2 to Premiere at Anime Expo 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

Black Clover Season 2’s panel at Anime Expo 2026 will also feature Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara and director Ayataka Tanemura will be in attendance, and that’s huge considering that the anime won’t be making its debut in full until much later this October. It’s one of the most anticipated new anime seasons of the year, and it’s going to be picking up right where it all left off. With so much still a mystery about the coming season, this upcoming panel is likely going to feature even more updates about what’s to come.

It has been confirmed that Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind the well received Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. But there are still many questions left to answer.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Crunchyroll has previously revealed that they will be exclusively streaming Black Clover Season 2 alongside the new episodes’ releases in Japan, and this is also where you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season (with both Japanese and English language audio). You’re going to want to do so as this new season is likely not going to be holding any hands as it throws fans right back into the thick of the action.

There is a question of how long it’s going to be running for when it returns, however. Black Clover‘s debut season ran for 170 episodes on a weekly basis, but had to end when it caught up with the latest chapters of Yuki Tabata’s manga release. That won’t be an issue anymore now that the manga has ended its run, but it’s also likely that this second season won’t have so many episodes. We’ll just have to see how it all works out.

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