Haikyu Creator Hypes 2024 Olympics With Team Japan Sketch

The summer is upon us, and the season is bringing the world’s focus to Paris, France. It won’t be long before the Summer Olympics get underway with thousands of athletes in tow. From swimming to sprinting, a slew of sports will take the stage this summer, and now the creator of Haikyu is hyping Japan’s national volleyball team ahead of the games.

The update comes from Haruichi Furudate, the creator of Haikyu. The artist gifted the Japan National Volleyball Team a sketch ahead of their appearance at the 2024 Olympics. The sketch, which can be seen below, brings Japan’s top players into the world of Haikyu with a special message.

“Make the world exciting,” Furudate captioned the sketch. And knowing the national team, Japan will do just that.

For those curious about the team ahead of the Summer Games, Japan’s national team has some top-tier athletes on hand. From Ran Takahashi to Taishi Onodera, the group has plenty of experience. Now, the team is gearing up for this year’s Olympic Games, and expectations are high. Furudate has asked them to make the volleyball world exciting, so you can bet the team will fall in line.

If you have never checked out Haikyu, the series is easy to find. The manga, which is complete, can be read in English courtesy of Viz Media. As for the anime, Haikyu can be streamed on Crunchyroll, and its finale is rolling out in theaters courtesy of two new films. So for for those interested, you can read the official synopsis of Haikyu below:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

