Haikyu’s Timeskip Is Being Animated, Staff Confirms

Haikyu!! fans hoping to see the time skip before the anime comes to an end are in luck, as the staff behind the anime seemingly confirmed that “everything” will be animated before the grand finale! Haikyu!! is now in production on the second of a new set of movies bringing the anime to an end. With the first film, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, showcasing the Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma, fans had been wondering if the next and final film for the anime would be picking up right after with the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai to end it all.

During a special panel featuring Production I.G., WIT Studio, and Signal MD for Anime Expo 2024, a fan in attendance asked whether or not we would get to see any of Haikyu‘s time skip arc animated given where the next movie is set to pick things up. As revealed through a translator, those at the panel indeed teased that “everything will be animated” when it comes to that major part of Haikyu’s final chapters. Though it’s not much further in detail as to what to expect by “everything.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Haikyu’s Timeskip?

For those unaware, Haikyu!! kicks off a time skip following Karasuno’s final match in the finals. For spoiler’s sake we won’t detail which match is the last one here, but it starts with Chapter 370 of Haruichi Furudate’s original manga release and carries through to the end of the series. It’s a fairly lengthy final arc that reveals what Shoto Hinata and the other characters are up to after leaving Karasuno, so fans were hoping the anime franchise wouldn’t end without this crucial final step.

The post-credits scene for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle sets up for the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai, and could run for the entire length of the final film much like seen with Nekoma. Then there are several other matches in the manga before it comes to an end, so if “everything” is animated, then the film has quite a lot of work to do to make sure to somehow get it all.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has yet to announce a digital or streaming release as of the time of this publication, but you can catch up with the four seasons of the TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll to catch up.