‘Haikyu’ is Heading to Theaters Thanks to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has brought fans all kinds of cool anime screenings with their special Crunchyroll Movie Night events, and their latest is bringing Haikyu!! to United States theaters next month.

Crunchyroll will be screening Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts in select theaters September 19, 22, and 23. Along with releasing a trailer for the event, tickets are now on sale on the official wesite for the event (which you can find here).

Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts is a compilation film re-telling the events of the anime’s third season as Karasuno prepares for their final match in the nationals. Not only will the event be great for fans who want to see the film in theaters, it will be even better as the film is touting original scenes not seen during the anime.

Crunchyroll describes Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts as such:

“Ever since the diminutive Hinata set his mind toward volleyball supremacy, he’s faced an uphill battle. Now a valued member of the Karasuno High Boys volleyball team, he and his teammates will stop at nothing to restore their school’s champion status on their way to nationals. But first? They’ll have to pull out all the stops in a decisive match against powerhouse Shiratorizawa High. Get set for shonen volleyball action like you’ve never seen! Includes exclusive scenes that you can only see in theaters!”

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.“