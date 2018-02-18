‘Haikyu!!’ Gets Special Sixth Anniversary Promo

Haikyu!! has had a groundswell of fan support ever since its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ever since the series wrapped up its third anime series in December 2016, fans have been eating up every new bit of art in the manga.

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series celebrated its sixth anniversary with an impressive, full colored two page spread.

As indicative of how hype the series can be when it’s full-on in its depictions of volleyball games, the full-color spread is full of life and energy that is just oozing off the page. Lead by main character Shoyo Hinata, the characters of the series are all jumping for the ball in the center that’s just out of their reach.

Fans of the Haikyu!! manga are definitely happy to see it serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for six years since the series has changed the mold for sports anime. Like Slam Dunk, and other sports shonen manga before, Haikyu!! turns the bubbling emotions inherent in sports competitions into a compelling read.

The action scenes are typical shonen fare, but they have managed to capture the hearts of anime fans even if they are not necessarily fans of the sport of Volleyball itself. Any sports series that manages to do that is definitely worth celebrating.

If you are not familiar with Haikyu!!, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series was created back in February 2012 by Haruichi Furudate. The manga began getting serialized by Weekly Shonen Jump and became a hit following its seasonal one-shot in Jump NEXT! Production I.G. secured rights to animate Haikyu!! and debuted its anime in April 2014.

As for its story, the series is about Karasuno High School’s lackluster volleyball team. Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama act as the story’s leads after they meet up with one another in junior high during a match. Hinata wants to be a great volleyball player and will do whatever it takes, but his short stature makes the game difficult. As for Kageyama, the boy is known as a prodigal player, but his poor sportsmanship makes him difficult to play with. When the pair try out for Karasuno’s team, they discover their mismatched personalities have clouded their sports chemistry, and the pair work together to make their team the nation’s best.