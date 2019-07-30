Haikyu Season 4 to Share New Details Soon

Haikyu!! fans have been eagerly awaiting the fourth season of the series ever since the third season wrapped a couple of years ago, and the wait only got harder when the fourth season of the anime was only confirmed to be in the works late last year. News on the upcoming season has been relatively light ever since, but it seems fans will be getting an update on how it’s all coming along in the near future.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump not only revealed a new visual for the fourth season of the series, but also teased that fans will be getting an even more notable update with the next issue.

New information for the Haikyu!! Anime will be revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36•37 (Aug 5th JST) pic.twitter.com/1wWnk8q52H — HAIKYU!! (@haikyuu_en) July 29, 2019

As noted by @haikyuu_en on Twitter, new information for the fourth season of the series will be revealed with the 36-37 issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump releasing August 5th in Japan. Unfortunately there are no details as to what kind of information will be revealed, there will most likely be an update on potentially returning cast, staff, and other smaller details. But what fans are really hoping for are release window or even a concrete release date from the new season. But only time will tell!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt with a fourth on the way.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”