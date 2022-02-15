Haikyu to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Manga Release

Haikyu!! turns ten this year, with the long-running Shonen franchise that focuses on intense volleyball matches making a promise to fans that the series would be revealing ten new projects. Now, on top of projects such as an art exhibit and real life volleyball game, a special manga is set to be released later this month from creator Haruichi Furudate that might give fans an idea for what other surprises the series has to ring in this major anniversary.

On top of this upcoming manga special that will see Haikyu’s creator return to their franchise, some of the other projects that helped celebrate was a real-life volleyball match to help in acknowledging the ten-year anniversary, a short radio drama that would explore the characters during their daily lives, a new key visual, and even an art exhibit that would take fans through the past of the Shonen franchise. Haikyu’s fourth season is set to receive an English Dub in March of this year, though that doesn’t seem to fall under the aforementioned announcements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official English Account for Haikyu’s manga shared the major update for the series and when fans can expect the special manga chapter to arrive:

【NEWS】

(2/20) Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary!!



Look forward to new information regarding Haikyu!!'s 10 Major Anniversary Projects, along with a 1-page manga drawn by Haruichi Furudate to celebrate the 10th Anniversary!



(Via: Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #12 Preview) pic.twitter.com/4aGhf1rt0V — HAIKYU!! EN (@Haikyu_EN) February 13, 2022

If you need a refresher on what takes place in the fourth season of Haikyu!!, the official description for the latest season reads as such:

“Once again, determination and teamwork have helped the Karasuno High School volleyball team to qualify for the upcoming Nationals. Then, just as everything is starting to gel, the team is temporarily broken apart as two members are asked to attend special training camps, with Kageyama attending the prestigious All-Japan camp and Tsukishima invited to a special camp for first-years in Miyagi. While the rest of the Karasuno team doggedly continues their own practice matches, Hinata feels that he’s being left behind. His audacious solution, crashing the rookie training camp, catches everyone off guard, yet he somehow manages to talk his way into being allowed to stay… even if it is only watching from the sidelines. And that change of perspective may be just what Hinata needs to advance his game up to the next level in HAIKYU!! – TO THE TOP!”

What other surprises do you think the Volleyball Shonen has in store for its tenth anniversary? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.