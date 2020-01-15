Haikyuu Animator Honors Season 4 With New Sketch

Haikyuu has finally returned for its fourth season after a several year long wait and, if reactions to the first episode are anything to go by, the hype has absolutely shot through the roof for the series’ big return already. The third season had the Karasuno boys officially earn their spot in the coming Nationals matches, so each new episode in this new season will be bringing us one step closer to the official kick off of the biggest matches of their lives. It’s a big occasion for everyone especially those who work on the series itself.

One animator who works on the anime series, Boya Liang, shared one intense new sketch of Shoyo Hinata to commemorate the premiere of the newest season, Haikyuu!! To The Top. It’s going to be a pretty big year full of transitions for Shoyo as he comes across his own limits in reference to the other skilled players, so fans are definitely going to want to stick around.

The newest season of the series will feature two different batches of episodes. The first batch of episodes will end before the start of the Spring season before the seasons returns in the Summer. But thankfully there will be 25 episodes in total for the new season, and that’s a big improvement from the series’ highly experimental 10 episode third season. But with a series like this, there’s going to be quite a lot of hype to go around as Hinata and Kageyama face some of their toughest challenges yet!

Haikyuu!! To The Top is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the season is officially described as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Are you watching Haikyuu‘s fourth season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!