Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Trailer

Haikyuu’s third season came to an end some time ago, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the potential fourth season would bring ever since that third season wrapped its shorter ten episode run. Luckily the newest season of the series is not only on its way back as part of the Winter 2020 anime season, but has already confirmed that it will be running for two cours (batches of 12 or so episodes) for this new season. The first season will be wrapping its run sometime in March before coming back later this July.

To celebrate Haikyuu’s ever approaching fourth season premiere, the series has shared a new trailer which teases that this first cour will be focusing on Kageyama’s time in the All-Japan Youth Training Camp. It’s here that we’ll be introduced to many more skilled players outside of Karasuno’s region such as Atsumu Miya and Korai Hoshiumi.

Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan, and has yet to be officially confirmed for an English language release as of this writing. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and confirmed new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya.

The fourth season has revealed its official synopsis, and it reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix. The English dub of the third season has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks, and you can currently check it out on a weekly basis on HIDIVE as well.