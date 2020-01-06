Haikyuu Season 4 Shares English Sub Trailer

The Winter 2020 anime season has officially kicked into gear, and one of the most anticipated premieres of the new season is the return of the fan-favorite Haikyuu anime. After a truncated third season adapting the match with Shiratorizawa High School into a single ten episode run, fans have been waiting a long time to see what comes next. Luckily, it’s near as the fourth season of the series — officially dubbed as Haikyuu!! To The Top — is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will streaming the new season alongside its release too.

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the fourth season in just a few days, Crunchyroll has shared the official English subtitled trailer for the new season which will give context to many of the new trailers and promotional materials shared in Japan thus far. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Production I.G. will be producing the return season of the series like the previous three, and it’s been previously announced that this new season will run for two cours. The second cour of the series has been confirmed to air in July following a short break for the Spring 2020 season too. Haikyuu!! To The Top has revealed its official synopsis, too, and the season is described as such:

“National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

The first half of the fourth season has been confirmed to adapt Kageyama’s time at the special camp for proficient young athletes and fans of the series will see just how much that will tear up his rival, Shoyo Hinata, on the inside. With this camp comes new additions to the cast including Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya, Yuto Uemura as Itachiyama Academy’s Kiyoomi Sakusa and Kousuke Toriumi as Itachiyama Academy’s Motoya Komori.