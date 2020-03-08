Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Character Designs, Cast Additions

Haikyuu!! To The Top has officially made its way to the Spring Tournament with the latest episode of the fourth season, and Shoyo Hinata and the other boys of Karasuno High School’s volleyball team have been preparing in their own various ways to take on other challenging teams. Episode 9 of the anime features the opening preamble to the tournament with its opening ceremonies, so the next episode will bring on Karasuno’s first official match in Hinata and Kageyama’s first real Nationals tournament game. Now fans have gotten a peek as to some of the opponents coming.

The official Twitter account for the fourth season have revealed a new trio of characters coming from Inarizaki High School’s team. Without giving too much away as to when they’ll pop up in the tournament, it will soon be clear just how strong of a team they are. Because like Karasuno, this team has earned their spot too!

With these reveals, it’s also been confirmed that Hideaki Kabumoto will star as Inarizaki’s Osamu Miya, Nobunaga Shimazaki will voice Rintaro Suna, and Kenji Nojima will voice Shinsuke Kita. Here are their character design sheets as revealed through Haikyuu‘s Twitter:

Although the fourth season has been confirmed to run for twenty plus episodes, it has also confirmed a break in between the two halves. This means that the first half will end with the end of the Winter 2020 anime season in just a couple of weeks, so many of the biggest games won’t be coming until later this Summer.

Are you excited for the Spring Tournament to finally begin on Haikyuu Season 4? Which games are you excited to see animated for the first time?