Haikyuu Fans Are Loving Season 4’s Big Premiere

Haikyuu has finally debuted its fourth season, and it’s been an excruciatingly long wait since the end of the third season in 2016. But not only did the fourth season premiere as part of the jam-packed Winter 2020 season, but Crunchyroll is also now streaming the two special OVA episodes released in the meantime.The fourth season of the series, officially titled Haikyuu! To The Top, features the return of the Karasuno boys as they prepare for their upcoming games at Nationals, and it’s already been a huge hit with fans.

Haikyuu‘s anime series is one of the best sports anime released in the 2010s, and although we’re only a single episode into the fourth season so far, this new season is poising the series to take over the 2020s as well. But what are fans saying about this newest season premiere now that it’s finally out in the world?

It’s been nothing but hype as fans are glad to have the favorite sports series back, and they’re ready to see what all of these kooky boys will be up to for the rest of the season airing throughout the year. Read on to find out what fans are saying, and let us know your thoughts in the comments. You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

It’s Been a Long Road…

Fans Are Eating Good Right Now

Haikyu fans today with not one, not two but 3 episodes/OVAs to watch pic.twitter.com/KCk9Dr1w6d — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 10, 2020

It’s True Though

When a series got anime/new season, their manga readers will usually say “anime-onlys aren’t ready for this” But for haikyu it’s the other way around bcs the one who’s not ready the most is its manga readers — icha (@Sunshineshouyoo) January 11, 2020

“I’m Cleansed”

I watched the latest Haikyû Episode now.

I’m good. I cried in the end but I’m cleansed. pic.twitter.com/tvhXeDr8KL — ༒☬🎙ℝ𝔸𝔻𝕀𝕆 𝔻𝔼𝕄𝕆ℕ☬༒ (@PidgeguARTs) January 11, 2020

“How Nostalgic”

Haikyu fans right now pic.twitter.com/hhnggz7aOQ — The Grant Saiyaman (@grantthethief) January 10, 2020

Tsukishima Best Boy

Me watching episode 1 of Haikyū S4 again is like:

TSUKKI MOMMA SO PROUD IN WHATEVER YOU DO pic.twitter.com/HDkemfdCXq — cauliflower 《iris》 (@toloveyou82) January 11, 2020

Haikyuu Getting Ready to Sweep

Haikyu season 4 winning Anime of the year, best MC, best antagonist , best animation, best character design, best OP pic.twitter.com/jHMlEI6UMX — ₪ (@RareUlt) January 9, 2020

“It’s Been 83 Years…”

Haikyu S4 actually happening man. It’s been 3 years pic.twitter.com/gYzpsgPpkb — Sid (@8MANSid) January 10, 2020

That New OP Though