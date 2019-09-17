Haikyuu Composer Shares Update on Season 4

It has been a long wait, but fans of Haikyuu will be able to rest easy soon enough. At long last, the series will return to the small screen with season four. The show is slated to make its comeback in October, and an all-new update has fans feeling more hyped than before for Haikyuu. The soundtrack for season four is almost good to go, and composer Yuki Hayashi has provided a comment on the release’s awaited singles.

Taking to Twitter, fans were given the update by Hayashi on his personal profile. The composer shared a post he put on Instagram, and his comment enlightened fans on how season four is going behind the scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today is the end of the second [session] for the fourth season of Haikyuu,” the musician wrote before complimenting his team on their strings performance.

“Tomorrow we will continue with another recording in the same studio.”

According to Hayashi, a total of two recording sessions have been done for season four. A third is slated to go down today, and there is no word on how many more will follow up. Of course, Haikyuu fans are eager to hear what music Hayashi has in store for them, and his little post confirms something very exciting.

After all, a strings ensemble is coming back for season four, and fans know only good things can come from it. In the past, Hayashi’s work on Haikyuu has been praised for its intensity, and many of the show’s tracks involved a strings section. It looks like such a vibe will be carried into season four, and fans are plenty happy to hear as much.

Are you excited to see this series return for a fourth season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: “Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”