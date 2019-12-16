Haikyuu Timeskip Teases Big Homecoming for Hinata

Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyuu kicked off its final arc a few chapters ago, and the most surprising thing about this final story for the series was that it ushered in a major timeskip that aged up the characters in the series several years. While some of the chapters have given updates as to where many of the fan-favorite players have ended up since their time in high school came to an end, it has been largely focused on how Shoyo Hinata moved to Brazil for two years in order to train in beach volleyball.

But his time in Brazil has come to an end with the latest chapter of the series as Chapter 377 is teasing Hinata’s big homecoming. But what is he going to do once he gets back to Japan after spending two years away? He’s aiming for the pros.

Chapter 377 of the series sees Hinata making preparations to head home as his friends he’s made in Brazil begin to say goodbye to “Ninja Shoyo.” Hinata mentions how he still wasn’t able to master playing in sand and windy conditions even after practicing for two years, but he’s ready to move onto the next phase of his life.

As Shoyo prepares to board the plane back to Japan, it’s revealed that he plans to head for Japanese pro team tryouts. Although he’s made a name for himself amongst beach volleyball players in Brazil, since he’s unknown he has to take the initiative and head to the tryouts himself. The team he’s aiming to join? The MSBY Black Jackals.

But as the chapter comes to a close, it’s revealed that Shoyo’s high school rivals Atsumu Miya and Kotaro Bokuto are actually members of this pro team. So if Shoyo manages to make it onto this pro team, he’ll have some very familiar faces on his side.

