JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Confirms New Season, Steel Ball Run

Since the conclusion of the Stone Ocean, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for confirmation that the anime adaptation would continue. This wait was made all the longer considering the fact that Jolyne Cujoh’s story would give way to what many consider to be one of the greatest arc that creator Hirohiko Araki has ever made. The Steel Ball Run is one of the wildest, most unbelievable storylines ever to spring from the creator’s mind and the time has come for it to be animated. During this year’s JOJODay happening in Japan, the franchise has confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run is in production, and there’s plenty to prove it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros Japan has confirmed that the story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli is currently in production, sharing both a new trailer and character designs for the two protagonists. While there are still many unanswered questions regarding the upcoming anime, this announcement is sure to be a relief for JoJo fans who were wondering if this arc would ever be brought to the screen. Aside from checking out the new trailer and images below, you can also check out the official website for the anime as the bizarre franchise prepares to give anime audiences quite the ride.

Play video

What is The Steel Ball Run?

So what makes the Steel Ball Run so anticipated by those who have read the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga? Well the story itself follows Johnny and Gyro as they participate in a horse race across North America in 1890, looking to gain the main prize that will help their respective dreams come true. The story itself, while veering into wild territory, spends a lot of its time on horseback as Stand battles happen at high speeds and create amazing predicaments for our heroes. The series is JoJo at its peak according to many fans and seeing the scenes animated is going to definitely cause a few jaws to drop.

At present, there’s no reveal as to when Steel Ball Run will hit the screen from Warner Bros Japan, but there are other mysteries we’re hoping to have answered in the near future. For Stone Ocean, that season was a Netflix exclusive, as the streaming service was the only place where you could experience the adventures of Jolyne in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. Here’s hoping that if the story of Johnny and Gyro is a Netflix exclusive, the platform will release episodes weekly, bringing back what the fans routinely dubbed “JoJo Fridays.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the high octane Stand battles? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release