Spirited Away: Hayao Miyazaki Unveils No Face's True Identity

It has been decades since Spirited Away hit theaters, and the film still stands as one of the greatest anime projects of all time. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the movie has earned its place in the hall of fame, and it still begs questions to this day. In fact, one of the biggest questions about Studio Ghibli has to do with No Face's identity, and we have just gotten an answer from Miyazaki himself.

The update comes from an unlikely source, and we thank Nippon TV for the info. The network hosts a primetime movie block each Friday called Kinyo Roadshow, and the first movie to take on the program in 2024 was Spirited Away. During the event, the network live-tweeted details about the film including a tidbit from Miyazaki that few knew about.

"Who exactly is No Face? Director Hayao Miyazaki says, 'There are many people like No Face in our midst... it's the type of person who wants to latch on to others but doesn't have a sense of themselves. They are everywhere.'," the post reads.

So there you have it. Decades ago, Miyazaki did address the mystery of No Face, and it is much deeper than most expected. No Face has no certain identity; The character represents those who have no sense of self and adopt new personalities to suit their surrounding. This truth explains why No Face is transparent in Spirited Away and their extreme personality changes.

After all, Spirited Away begins with No Face gifting gold to others in a bid for their love. As No Face gains approval, their greed and ego grow to gluttonous levels. It is only after Chihiro confronts No Face that they change, but it is not for the best. No Face adopts Chihiro's personality as he shifts into a quiet companion. However, the character has a change of heart by the end of the film when he chooses to live out their life with Zeniba.

For years, No Face has confounded fans with their identity, so hopefully this tidbit from Miyazaki puts their mind at ease. If you have not seen Spirited Away, you can always check out the movie on Max. The streaming service exclusively carries Studio Ghibli's library in the United States, so you can watch all things anime there.

Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!What do you think about this Studio Ghibli update?

