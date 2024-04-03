Hazbin Hotel Cosplay Checks In With Sir Pentious

Hazbin Hotel didn't just take the world by storm thanks to its YouTube premiere, but also thanks to the animated series arriving on Amazon Video. The franchise was able to be a hit with fans thanks to not only its edgy humor but the colorful characters that filled the locale in the underworld. Sir Pentious might not have been as strong as the Radio Demon or some of the higher-ups in Hell, but it's clear that there are fans who are looking to honor the villain all the same.

Earlier this year, Hazbin Hotel was listed as one of the most "in-demand series" in North America, showing how Charlie and her friends were able to strike a chord amongst viewers. To the shock of no one, the creator of the hellish hotel has confirmed that a second season is on the way. Despite making some strides in achieving their goals and learning new secrets about hell and heaven, the hotel's residents still have a long way to go when it comes to making sure that they can achieve some form of redemption in the future.

Sir Pentious Returns

For those who aren't familiar with Sir Pentious, he is something of a comedic character that joins the hotel undercover to take it down. Despite his ulterior motives, Pentious comes to discover friendship in Charlie's underworld project and was able to become a fan-favorite in the cast.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Hazbin Hotel, the pilot episode and the first episode of the Amazon series are available to watch for free on YouTube. Here's the official description of the series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

When do you think we'll see the Hazbin Hotel return to Amazon for its second season?