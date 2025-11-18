Hazbin Hotel Creator Talks Recent Live-Action Adaptation

It’s impossible to deny at this point that there is a big market for bringing animated adventures to the “real world,” as live-action adaptations continue to find their way to the entertainment world. In a recent shocking twist, the runaway hit of an animated series, Hazbin Hotel, recently had a live-action project that had fans from all over the world gathering to belt out their favorite tunes. To help celebrate Hazbin Hotel’s second season, the franchise has hit Broadway, and creator Vivienne Medrano was more than happy to celebrate the Hellaverse entering this wild new medium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Broadway performance took place on October 20th last year, but the live-action performance can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime as of November 17th. As a part of the stage event, voice actors Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and more assembled to belt out fans’ favorite songs. To no one’s surprise, Medrano couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for the recent project, taking to her BlueSky social media account to share her thoughts,

“I HAVE to say! During the rehearsal, Erika was asking me these interview questions, and each time I answered honestly and differently. I told a producer, “Oh god, I’m worried I’m wasting all these genuine answers on these practice rounds, I don’t know if what I’ll actually say will be as good. When it was time to do it for real, Erika asks me this question. I look around at all of these people, dressed in cosplay, with huge smiles on their faces, and I broke. All the well-worded and thorough answers I had been practicing were gone. What got filmed is the most emotional moment of my life.”

Hazbin Hotel Live!

Amazon Prime Video

Medrano then recalled the work that was necessary in bringing the Hellaverse to Broadway, “After a year of pain, stress, frustration, isolation, and exhaustion. It was a night of pure joy, pure honor, pure excitement, pure love. It was the best day of my life, and I got to spend it with my family, my work family, and my best friends. The fact that it was captured forever is a blessing.” Unfortunately, as of the writing of this article, “Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway” hasn’t confirmed a country-wide tour, but luckily, the second season’s soundtrack is hitting later this week, meaning you’ll be able to listen to the tunes whenever you want.

Hazbin Hotel’s second season has followed in the shoes of its first, breaking records on Spotify and garnering quite a large viewership thanks to landing on Amazon’s streaming service. Seasons three and four have, unsurprisingly, already been confirmed for the show’s future, and while the spin-off series, Helluva Boss, will end with its fourth season, it doesn’t appear as though Charlie’s story is doing the same. The Hellaverse is only getting bigger, and we have to imagine that this colorful, musically-oriented universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, whether that be on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

What do you think of the Hazbin Hotel taking over Broadway? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Vivienne Medrano