Hazbin Hotel Is Gunning For the Grammy Awards

The Hazbin Hotel has become a runaway success. Following Vivienne Medrano’s successful YouTube pilot garnering millions of views, Amazon Prime picked up the series for a first season exploring this wild new take on the underworld. Thanks to bringing its success from YouTube to Amazon, the series wasn’t only renewed for a second season but a third and a fourth. As many Charlie fans know, the series hasn’t just found success thanks to its stylish animation and wild sense of humor but thanks to its killer soundtrack. Keeping this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the hotel’s residents are looking to score gold at the Grammys.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, voice actor Erika Henningsen discussed how Charlie Morningstar will have a ‘sexy and fun’ song in season two, “There were some stylistic things. There was a song that Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg wrote for me that is very different, because it’s a really fun, sexy song between Charlie and Vaggie. We haven’t really seen Charlie live in the total pop world yet. I think I’m allowed to say Season 2 has more songs.”

Amazon & The Grammys

The Hazbin Hotel’s Grammy Push

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2nd. For the Hazbin Hotel, the animated series will aim to pick up two awards. Specifically, the Hazbin Hotel campaign includes “Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media” and “Best Song For Visual Media” for Angel Dust’s song “Poison.”

An animated property winning Grammy Awards certainly is nothing new. In 2023 for example, Disney’s Encanto won three separate categories at that year’s awards ceremony. While animated projects have taken home the gold, there has never quite been a property like Habin Hotel doing so.

Amazon

Hazbin Hotel’s Future

As of the writing of this article, Hazbin Hotel has yet to state when we can expect season two to arrive. In building up to the hotel’s return, Medrano has stated in previous interviews that she expects season two to be “bigger” than what came before and hinted at the further fleshing out of Alastor the Radio Demon’s backstory. Luckily, the creators responsible for the series let the cat out of the bag previously that season two will house eight episodes.

If you want to get more stories like Hazbin Hotel and are waiting for season two and beyond, there’s good news out there for you. Medrano and her animation team are working on Helluva Boss on YouTube, a spin-off series that also takes place in the underworld but focuses on different characters other than Charlie and those seeking redemption. While not destined for Amazon at the moment, the side story continues to garner millions of views and isn’t looking to slow down any time soon. While a crossover hasn’t been confirmed, it’s a safe bet that we’ll eventually see these two series meet in some form or fashion.

In recent memory, Medrano has stated that she would like nothing more than to work on Hazbin Hotel for years to come. Considering the success that Charlie and her offbeat friends have seen with their initial offerings, we might see many seasons arrive past season four. Things are looking quite bright for the animated series that blends surreal comedy with earth-shaking ballads any way you slice it so Charlie’s quest for redemption might be continuing for years.

