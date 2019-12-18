The Internet is Buzzing Over Netflix's New He-Man Series Order

It looks like Netflix is going all in with He-Man. Earlier today, the company made a big announcement about the iconic series. As Kevin Smith begins working on its anime take on He-Man, Netflix has put in an order for a CG-animated series titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

As you can imagine, the announcement sent waves around the Internet. You cannot make such an announcement about He-Man and not cause a fuss. Netizens have a lot to say about the order, and they seem pretty excited.

You can find a slew of reactions in the slides below, but the general response has been hyped. Many fans have asked whether He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will tie into She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in any way. Of course, others have voiced questions about Smith's involvement with the new series, and it seems his take on the franchise will be separate from this newly announced show.

In fact, Mattel Television will produce the series alongside Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David who also developed the series.

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base," Fred Soulie, Mattel's Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development, said.

"The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them."

If you want to learn more about this new series, Netflix has something for you to read. The synopsis for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe can be found here: "On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?"

Will you be checking out this new series?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!