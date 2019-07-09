Hello Kitty Celebrates Anniversary With Animal Crossing Crossover

Hello Kitty has become one of anime’s most famous characters, and their kawaii status has turned the mascot into a bonafide icon. Over the decades, the cute cat has celebrated its Sanrio milestones in style, and this year will be no different. To honor Hello Kitty‘s 45th anniversary, big things are in store for the franchise, and it seems one of those things happens to be Animal Crossing.

So if you ever wanted to be neighbors with Hello Kitty, then rest assured. Your time is finally here.

Over in Japan, a brand-new report live about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The popular mobile game brought the magic of Animal Crossing to phones last year, and it will soon dip into some anime goodness. According to reports, Hello Kitty will join the mobile game for a limited time in July.

Between July 11-22, gamers will be able to access Hello Kitty items within Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Players who sign in will automatically get one item from Sanrio which is Hello Kitty’s iconic red bow. An in-game scavenger hunt will also allow fans to craft “limited-time in-game Hello Kitty amenities and Sanrio Characters tees” as well (via Polygon).

Unfortunately, Hello Kitty herself will not show up in the game as a neighbor, but fans will be able to channel the mascot and all her cuteness anyways. The icon will be the first available in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp as well as Cinnamoroll. Other items based on Sanrio stars such as My Melody and Pompompurin will be introduced in late July before Little Twin Stars and Keroppi joins in August.

Of course, this crossover is an easy fit as Hello Kitty is adorable and would fit right in with Animal Crossing. If the heroine was actually going to be added in-game as a character, there is no doubt she would collect all of the Lovely series set. But in terms of accessibility, this mash-up makes perfect sense… unlike some of the franchise’s other anniversary celebrations. For instance, Hello Kitty will be teaming up with Mobile Suit Gundam for a special gag anime crossover, and yes – that means the mascot will be going mecha before too long.

So, which Sanrio character would you like to be your Animal Crossing neighbor?