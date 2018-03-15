Japan Is Getting A ‘Hello Kitty’ Bullet Train

The Neon Genesis Evangelion-themed bullet train is ending its service in Japan in May of this year, but riders won’t have to be without a high-speed character train for very long. A Hello Kitty-themed train will begin service in Western Japan sometime this summer.

While the train is currently in development, the West Japan Railway Company has released some renderings of the train’s exterior revealing the bullet train to be just like the iconic Sanrio character herself — pink and cute. You can check out the train’s appearance below as well as a short video about the train above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We don’t know yet quite what the interior of the train will look like, but it’s likely a safe bet to assume that the pink color and the decorative bow theme will carry over into the interior much like the color of the Evangelion train did to its interior. Riders might also be able to purchase Hello Kitty merchandise and food packaged in Hello Kitty-themed packaging as well if a previous incarnation of the Hello Kitty is any indication.

Back in 2016, a high-speed train in Taiwan was given a Hello Kitty makeover allowing passengers to ride in Sanrio style between Taipei and Taitung — an approximately four-hour trip. However, that Hello Kitty train had a “travel around the world with Hello Kitty” theme, with the train’s cars representing different travel scenes. From the looks of artists renderings, the Japanese train will have just the one pink and white theme throughout.

The Hello Kitty high speed train will begin service sometime during Summer 2018.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!