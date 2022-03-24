Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils First Phase of Hello Kitty Merch

Hello Kitty has made a name for themselves with their cute style, but don’t get it twisted – the kawaii icon still loves Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit anime’s gore and action is not enough to scare off Sanrio’s mascot. After all, the brands have teamed up for a special collaboration event, and its first wave of scary cute plushes has been revealed.

As you can see below, Sanrio x Jujutsu Kaisen is producing some cute goods for collections. FuRyu is taking care of the whole collection, and its first wave will give fans the Hello Kitty Sukuna plush they never knew they needed. Gojo is getting his own rabbit plush, and even Nanami is getting in on the cuteness as you can see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More Jujutsu Kaisen x Sanrio Goods pic.twitter.com/raPPsa0Quf — shiro (@kaikaikitan) March 24, 2022

These three plushes will go live with some other Sanrio x Jujutsu Kaisen accessories, and you can rest assured there will be more. Most of our favorite sorcerers got crossovers from Hello Kitty’s friends. From Yuji to Geto and Maki, there are plenty more sorcerers left to highlight, and you can bet collectors will eat up their adorable merchandise.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, this collaboration is just one of several eating the market. Uniqlo is working on a collaboration in light of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 releasing stateside, after all. There are also plenty of Premium Bandai figures dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen at this point, and Nendoroid just released a first-look at its Sukuna figure which will debut later this year.

