Hetalia: World Stars to Stream on Funimation

The time has almost come for more Hetalia whether you like it or not. The cult series will return to the small screen in April with its brand-new show, Hetalia: World Stars. The spring series promises to revive part of the anime fandom that has been sleeping for so long, and a new report has confirmed Funimation will stream the new show for fans stateside.

According to Funimation, it will stream Hetalia: World Stars starting on April 1. The show will be handled by Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. As for AnimeLab, the site will have Hetalia: World Stars covered in Australia and New Zealand while Wakanim oversees France, Germany, Russia, and the other Scandinavian countries.

(Photo: Studio DEEN)

For those curious about this new series, Hetalia: World Stars is the latest series to come from Hidekaz Himaruya. The series launched alongside Shonen Jump+ but took an extended hiatus in April 2018. The manga will resume publication on April 1, so fans will get a double dose of Hetalia this spring.

If you are unfamiliar with the franchise as a whole, Funimation has much of Hetalia's original anime up to watch. You can check out the site's official description of the show below:

"Forget everything you learned in history class, and imagine all the nations of the world as cute guys hanging out on a wildly inappropriate reality show. Now, toss in every stereotype ever and prepare to pledge allegiance to your favorite superpower in Hetalia Axis Powers!"

Will you be checking out this new Hetalia series? Or do you have your heart set on a different show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.