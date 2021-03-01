Hetalia World Stars Confirms Release Date

✖

Hetalia World Stars has confirmed the release date for this next entry in the Hetalia franchise! The sixth iteration of the Hetalia anime franchise debuted quite some time ago, so fans had been wondering whether or not the newest entry in the series would be getting an official anime adaptation as well. Thankfully this was confirmed to be in the works last year as it was revealed to be aiming for a release as part of the wave of new releases coming in the Spring 2021 season. Now its release date has been set in stone!

Hetalia World Stars has confirmed it will be officially releasing on April 1st in Japan, and that means it's squarely in place with a jam packed season that includes new releases such as Edens Zero and big returns such as My Hero Academia's fifth season. But for those who have been waiting for the new anime for quite some time, that wait will soon be over in just a matter of weeks!

Hetalia World Stars features returning director Hiroshi Watanabe for Studio DEEN. The series will feature a returning cast as well with the likes of Daisuke Namikawa as Italy, Hiroki Yasumoto as Germany, Hiroki Takahashi as Japan, Katsuyuki Konishi as America, Noriaki Sugiyama as England, Masaya Onosaka as France, Yasuhiro Takato as Russia, Yuki Kaida as China, Sumire Morohoshi as Czech Republic, Yusuke Kobayashi as Slovakia, Yuichiro Umehara as Portugal, Go Inoue as Spain, Akira Sasanuma as Austria.

The list of returning cast continues with the likes of Atsushi Kousaka as Prussia, Megumi Takamoto as Seychelles, Michiko Neya as Hungary, Rie Kugimiya as Liechtenstein, Kokoro Tanaka as Latvia, Takahiro Mizushima as Finland, Keikou Sakai as Sweden, Keiichiro Asai as Australia, Daisuke Namikawa as Romano, Katsuyuki Konishi as Canada Go Inoue as Bulgaria, Atsushi Kousaka as Greece, Estonia, and Yuki Kaida as the narrator all confirmed to return.

Are you excited for Hetalia World Stars' big premiere this April?