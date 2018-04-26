This Spicy ‘High School DxD’ Cosplay Brings Rias To Life

High School DxD is one of the most popular anime series currently running today, and fans are as stricken as ever with its main devil princess Rias Gremory in the series’ newly premiered fourth season.

But with a design as striking as Rias Gremory’s, you could not blame fans for thinking that someone like that could not exist in real life. But one cosplay artist will definitely prove those fans wrong.

I’ve been working hard to take care of myself and my body and i feel like it finally shows 😭💕 a new Rias set will be up on my patreon this month!! pic.twitter.com/ZTpdxw8TPX — 💕 TENLEID 💕 (@tenleid) April 23, 2018

Cosplay artist @tenleid shared the following photos to her Twitter account, and her rendition of the High School DxD‘s favorite devil princess is as close to a real life Rias Gremory than fans will ever get.

Promoting the arrival of a Rias Gremory inspired photo set for her Patreon supporters, this artist took the Internet by storm by committing fully to Rias’ distinct lack of clothing. Tenleid has put her distinct flare on many anime favorites like Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann‘s Yoko that interested fans definitely should seek out if they desire.

High School DxD Hero premiered April 10, and is scheduled to run for 13 episodes. The fourth season also features the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.