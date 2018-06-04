‘High School DXD’ Spices Up Summer With NSFW Rias Poster

The summer is here, so you know what that means! High School DxD is celebrating the season with some steamy new images. So, if you are ready to see how Rias is enjoying her vacation, then you need to check out the cover of Cho! Animedia.

Thanks to fans, the spicy poster has started making its way around Reddit. The drawing, which can be found through the embed below, is enough to make even the most cold-hearted otaku feel hot under the collar.

In terms of High School DxD, this saucy poster is more tame than usual. All of Rias Gremory’s naughty bits are covered, but it is a close thing. The string bikini the heroine is seen rocking is barely there, and Rias looks ready to pop the bottoms off for Issei at any most.

Oh, and that’s not to even mention its perky top. If this devilish heroine went to a beach in this outfit, you can be sure Issei would have to defend her honor if she didn’t feel like doing so herself.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

Do you wish you had this poster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!