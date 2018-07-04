‘High School DxD Hero’ Finale U.S. Release Delayed

UPDATE: According to Crunchyroll, the finale will go live the morning after its slated release. You can read the site’s full statement here: “Due to production issues, episode 12 will be delayed until tomorrow morning. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

If you were planning on getting a dose of High School DxD, you will need to readjust your schedules for the day. The anime’s latest season is about to air its finale, but there will be a slight delay with its U.S. debut.

After 12 episodes, High School DxD Hero is about to come to an end. The finale aired in Japan not too long ago, but Crunchyroll just informed fans the episode will be delayed until later in the day.

“Due to production issues, episode 12 will be delayed until later in the day. We thank you for your patience and understanding,” the website reads.

Of course, production issues are hard to avoid when it comes to cross-country production schedules. The final episode of High School DxD Hero should be up soon enough, so keeping checking on Crunchyroll’s Twitter for the latest updates.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.