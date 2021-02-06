Horimiya Reveals English Dub Cast

✖

Horimiya has officially revealed the cast for its English dub release! Hiroki Adachi's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun has been one of the anime adaptations fans have been asking to see for quite some time. Now the anime has finally made its debut as part of the jam packed Winter 2021 anime season, and it's already making waves as the stand out romantic comedy of the Winter. This is especially impressive considering how some of the biggest romantic comedies like The Quintessential Quintuplets had also made their return for a long awaited new season of episodes.

Horimiya's anime debut was such a huge hit that it managed to break a record among fans as one of the biggest romantic comedy debuts of some time, and it's been keeping up that momentum with each new episode since. Now fans waiting for a potential English dub release will soon have their chance to see what the fuss is all about as Funimation has now kicked off the English SimulDub release of the series! Along with the start of the new dub, Funimation confirmed the cast of voices.

Two high schoolers are about to learn that appearance isn't always a good way to learn about someone's personality. Horimiya premieres dubbed tomorrow! 👧 Hori - @marisaduran_

Two high schoolers are about to learn that appearance isn't always a good way to learn about someone's personality. Horimiya premieres dubbed tomorrow!

Funimation confirms Horimiya's English dub cast breaks down as follows:

Marisa Duran as Kyoko Hori

Alejandro Saab as Izumi Miyamura

Zeno Robinson as Toru Ishikawa

Anaris Quinones as Yuki Yoshikawa

Belsheber Rusape as Kakeru Sengoku

Jalitza Delgado as Remi Ayasaki

Celeste Perez as Kono Sakura

Y. Chang as Shu Iura

Emily Fajardo as Sota Hori

As of this writing, Horimiya is now five episodes into its original Japanese release and is beginning to further explore the extended cast of characters. The friendships and romances breaking out among the secondary cast of characters is part of why the original release has been such a huge hit. It's also why fans have wanted to see its anime debut for a long time too.

But what do you think? Will you be checking out Horimiya's English dub release? What do you think of the anime's first few episodes so far?