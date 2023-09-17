Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Shares Finale Poster

Horimiya is one of the biggest romances in anime right now, and we've been treated to another round of meet-cute goodness. Back in July, the series made its return courtesy of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. Now, the new season is almost over, and a poster has been released hyping its finale.

As you can see below, the artwork was shared by the Horimiya team this weekend ahead of its finale's debut. The anime's latest season will close on September 23rd, and its finale "Graduation" has fans on edge. After all, we know how Horimiya tackled its couple's graduation, and this new season will only add to the story.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

That is the entire point of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, you know? If you watched the original Horimiya anime, you might be curious about what this new season is all about. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces was made to fill in the gaps left by the anime's first season. A ton of manga content was cut from Horimiya season one to adapt the entire story, but the show's success was too great to ignore. That is why CloverWorks revived Horimiya for a new season, and it fills in some of the manga's biggest cuts.

If you have not seen Horimiya at all, we can only recommend you binge the romantic comedy ASAP. The series is a wonderful coming-of-age tale, and its cast of characters is thoroughly hilarious. Created by Hiromi Adachi, the series began in February 2007 as a webcomic before its manga and anime came to light. If you want to watch Horimiya, the show's seasons are streaming now on Crunchyroll, and you can read more about the cute romance courtesy of its synopsis below:

"At school, Kyouko Hori is known for being smart, attractive, and popular. On the other hand, her classmate, the boring, gloomy Izumi Miyamura tends to get painted as a "loser fanboy." But when a liberally pierced and tattooed (not to mention downright gorgeous) Miyamura appears unexpectedly on the doorstep of secretly plain-Jane homebody Hori, these two similarly dissimilar teenagers discover that there are multiple sides to every story...and person!"

What do you think about Horimiya: The Missing Pieces? Did the new season leave you with the same butterflies from season one? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!