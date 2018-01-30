This Hot Rod Sports Some Very NSFW ‘Bleach’ Artwork

Bleach fans have been mourning the loss of the series since it ended its run two years ago, and they have never quite gotten over the loss of a series that was once considered one of the main pillars of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

In fact, some fans are so attached to the series that they’re willing to pay tribute to its characters in quite a proud, but NSFW fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by Reddit user lilnugg, one fan put a highly detailed, very suggestive art of two of Bleach’s more popular characters, Nel and Halibel.

As you can see by the image, this fan is not ashamed of his Bleach fandom and is highly supportive of two of its characters. Both characters showed up during the Invasion of Hueco Mundo arc of the series, and were Arrancar, hollows who have evolved to a higher form of intelligence and power.

Both characters are also revered for their character design. Series creator Tite Kubo has filled Bleach with characters fans appreciate because of their attractive designs, but Nel and Halibel drew a lot of eyes for their scantily clad character design.

While Halibel didn’t play too big of a part in the arc, though she has a great fight with Captain Hitsugaya, Nel was a key figure in the arc and was the one that taught Ichigo about the world of Hueco Mundo.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.