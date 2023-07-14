How Do You Live Scores North American Release, New Title

Fresh off new reviews of How Do You Live hitting the internet, Studio Ghibli's latest film is coming to North America. Billed as the final film for legendary creator Hayao Miyazaki, GKIDS has announced that the movie will be hitting theaters in the West sometime this year. On top of this, the movie will be sporting a new title for Western audiences, and considering Ghibli's track record when it comes to all things anime, this will be a major event in the anime world.

How Do You Live will be titled "The Boy And The Heron" in North America, as confirmed by GKIDS. Shrouded in mystery and not revealing any promotional material outside of one poster, including no trailers, Ghibli is taking a big risk by not showing anything from the film. Despite no marketing material, it's clear that the film will still be a major event for anime fans, especially considering the fact that it will be Miyazaki's last after a long career in the anime world. At present, GKIDS hasn't confirmed exactly when the movie will arrive in theaters, though the company has confirmed that it will arrive on the silver screen this year for its release window.

The Boy And The Heron

GKIDS is honored to announce the acquisition of North American rights to THE BOY AND THE HERON, the new film from Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli.



Debuting in Japan as #君たちはどう生きるか (translated as How Do You Live), THE BOY AND THE HERON opens in N. American theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/L4LFpbU2zP — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) July 14, 2023

The President of GKIDS, David Jesteadt, had this to say to the outlet Variety when it came to discussing Miyazaki's career and the company's history with Studio Ghibli, "Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises. It's been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and Gkids is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America."

The movie is based on the 1937 novel that shares the title of How Do You Live? According to many reviews that have hit the internet, the Ghibli film diverges quite a bit from the source material as Miyazaki has given his own take on the subject matter.

Will you be checking out Ghibli's latest in theaters later this year? Do you think this will be Miyazaki's best film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.