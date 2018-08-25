‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How the Anime Connects to the Movie

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took a brief detour from its Hero License Exam narrative for a special charity event in Japan, but the series also cleared up exactly how the anime is connected to the film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Along with a cameo of one of the new film’s characters Melissa, fans see how All Might accepts an invitation from her to a mysterious island where the hero society’s technology is researched and developed.

A brief video reveals All Might’s connection to David Shield, a scientist in America who fought alongside a young All Might with his gadgetry. Toward the end of the newest episode, fans are introduced to his daughter Melissa. She sends him an email invitation to I-Island, the setting of the Two Heroes film.

Calling All Might “Uncle Might,” she tells him that the I-Expo will soon be held on the I-Island where they live. Saying that a “Japanese hero who fought with villains while studying abroad, and his reunion with an American scientist for the first time in so many years” would be “dramatic,” Melissa says she’s looking forward to her father’s surprised look on his face when he sees his old ally.

With this invitation, All Might selects Midoriya as his plus one in order to have his successor develop more discernment. Midoriya then realizes what All Might is doing for him in this moment and quickly agrees as the plane to the island is leaving soon.

This latest filler episode confirms that the film takes place before the All Might’s fight with All For One as he’s still able to take on his muscular form. What’s more, is that there’s a key scene revealed between All Might and David where the younger All Might reveals his goal of becoming the world’s Symbol of Peace.

It may be admittedly a light connection between the anime series and the film, but at least it’s a connection at all. Some series just release non-canon film adventures and just go about their way.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now screening in Japan. Tickets are currently on sale for its North American debut, and the film will screen in the United States and Canada on September 25.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“