‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Novel Adaptation

In conjunction with its Dec. 14 Japanese theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, there will be a light novel by the same name being made available for fans of the franchise.

Retail outlets have begun listing the book, which is penned by Masatoshi Kusakabe and being published by JUMOP jBOOKS, is available for pre-order on Amazon Japan and CD Japan for $6.50.

The description of the book appears to follow the same narrative of the film:

“Earth is at peace following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then, one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan named “Broli” who they have never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what is this one doing on Earth? This encounter between three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

The film version has teased that it is going to be as much of a dramatic story, as it will be an action showcase with plenty of incredible fight sequences. It has also been heavily suggested that fans will be moved to tears by the time the film is over.

The latest DBS:B trailer was a poignant and moving chronicle of the end of Planet Vegeta, and the tragic origins of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. So far, it seems, that action and drama are going to be in large supply for the film – right down to its epically violent final battle.

A recent synopsis for the film leaked that clued fans into more of its plot, and it reveals a little more of Paragus and his curious alliance with Freeza:

The new film will explore Broly on Planet Vegeta before being sent to a far away planet, “41 years ago, the King of Planet Vegeta had a baby… the King was so proud of his latent ability as a powerful warrior. At the same time, his loyal military right-hand Paragus, also had a baby called Broly. That baby had a potential even bigger than Prince Vegeta, so the jealous king sent him to a dark and far planet in a space capsule.”

The rest of the synopsis (which features some odd wording due to translating from Japanese, to Spanish, to English) teases how Paragus comes to Earth with Broly thanks to a new alliance with the resurrected Freeza; if the synopsis proves correct, Paragus is only brought along to Earth because of his son Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is expected to arrive in the United States on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET.

It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.