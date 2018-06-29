Here’s How To Read Hiro Mashima’s New Series, ‘Edens Zero’

Hiro Mashima might have gone on hiatus after Fairy Tail ended, but the artist wasn’t going to stay down for long. The beloved manga creator is back with a new series, and it has never been easier to read his work.

For those who don’t know, Mashima released a brand-new series this week. The manga, which is named EDENS ZERO, comes courtesy of Kodansha Comics and houses a story unlike any Mashima has done before. So, you should know the story is being published in real-time in English, and you can check it out online.

If you want to read EDENS ZERO, it is as easy as going to your phone or laptop. Sites like Crunchyroll, Amazon, and comiXology are all housing the simulpub’d title.

For paid subscribers, EDENS ZERO is currently available to read via Crunchyroll Manga. The service has the first chapter designated as a premium title, so users will want to be sure their account covers the manga service in order to read the series.

You can also buy the debut chapter outright through Amazon and comiXology. The issue is on sale for $0.99 USD, and the price isn’t a bad one considering its length. The first chapter of EDENS ZERO is 84 pages, so you can figure the math on what your money gets you. After buying the issue, you can read it on comiXology’s web reader or through the Kindle app on your preferred device.

Want to learn more about EDENS ZERO? You can check out Kodansha’s official synopsis of the series below:

“Eleven months after the grand finale of Fairy Tail, master mangaka Hiro Mashima is back with a great adventure beyond imagination! All the steadfast friendship, crazy fighting, and blue cats you’ve come to expect… IN SPACE!

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, “That’s a dragon.” The fact that he’s joking isn’t important. What’s important is the look of wonder on the boy’s face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that’s about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!”

Will you be checking out this brand-new series by Mashima? Do you think it can live up to Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!