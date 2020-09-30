Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Final Trailer Ahead of Debut

Jujutsu Kaisen is hoping to be one of the biggest new releases this fall in the 2020 Anime release window, but with the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon giving it some big competition, the series has released a final trailer for its anime series to give fans an idea of the supernatural adventures and battles that are in store. With the Shonen series looking to be the big thing in the world of manga and anime, with Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan either having ended or coming to a close, there is definitely room for Jujutsu to make a big splash!

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release later this week, introducing a brand new world to anime viewers wherein a group of high schoolers attempt to struggle against the supernatural world of "curses" and monsters. The manga has become a big hit within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with 8.5 million copies currently in circulation and coming within blows of the juggernaut in Demon Slayer that is currently one of the magazine's biggest stories that are running. With Studio MAPPA at the helm for this new series, who are also working on the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, the new anime franchise is certainly in good hands.

The official description for Jujutsu Kaisen, which will be premiering on Crunchyroll at the start of October, reads as such:

"Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

