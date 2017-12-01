Here’s How To Watch 2017 MAMA In Hong Kong

If you are new to the k-pop fandom, you may be wondering what MAMA is exactly. All around the world, fans are buzzing about the event as its final date approaches, but there are plenty who aren’t sure how to tune in. So, if you need some help with this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, we’ve got you covered.

This year, the annual event was split into three different dates at locations across Asia. 2017 MAMA kicked off in Vietnam on November 25 before it headed to Japan earlier this week. Hong Kong is the event’s last stop as 2017 MAMA will air its final installment on Friday, December 1.

If you are wanting to catch 2017 MAMA Hong Kong, then there are a couple ways to do so. For those of you wanting to check out the event’s red carpet coverage, it will kick off online. Mnet is streaming its coverage on Twitter here, and the special event will kick off at 3:00 a.m. EST.

2017 MAMA will invariably have various illicit streams online, but there are legal streaming options available to fans. Mnet’s official website will be streaming the program for fans here when it begins at 6:00 a.m. EST. K-pop fans in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines, and more will be able to catch the show through their local cable services.

For those of you unfamiliar with MAMA, there is plenty of history behind the Mnet Asian Music Awards. The event began in 1999 and has since become one of Asia’s biggest music festivals and award bodies. The event caters to k-pop exclusively, and its Hong Kong event will host performances from bands such as BTS, EXO, Wanna One, and Red Velvet. The organization’s previous events included talent like TWICE, Seventeen, and more. You can read more about MAMA’s theme for 2017 below:

“The “Mnet Asian Music Awards,” Asia’s biggest music awards and global music festival, represents the beautiful fabric created when music and people from various cultures meet. We call this, Coexistence.”

