How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia has kept fans hanging for awhile now, but it seems the wait will be over soon enough. Last year, season three ended with a fiery bang, and season four will follow up in a matter of days. With the show having gained so many fans since last year, there are those wondering where they can watch season four, so ComicBook.com has your how-to guide on streaming the hit series.

For those who do not know, My Hero Academia season four will debut on TV starting Saturday, October 12. The first episode will be live in the U.S. at 5:30 am EST given the time difference between the United States and Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for where to watch the show, there are two main destinations this year: Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can read up on what each service will offer below:

Crunchyroll: The site will host a simulcast of My Hero Academia season four with each episode going live the same day it airs in Japan. Each episode will be offered with English subtitles.

Funimation: The site will host a simulcast of My Hero Academia with each episode going live the same day it does in Japan. There will be a SimulDub offered from day one which will allow fans to watch the show in English. The site will also offer an English subtitled version.

Aside from these major services, Hulu is expected to have season four available subtitled. Each of these three sites have the show’s previous seasons, so fans can re-watch the show at their leisure while waiting for new episodes of season four.

So, will you be watching My Hero Academia season four when it drops this month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.