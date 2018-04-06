The time has finally come. If you have been going through withdrawals of Tokyo Ghoul, the franchise is about to make life easier for you. In just a handful of hours, the premiere of Tokyo Ghoul’s third season will go down in Japan, and fans are eager to see how Ken Kaneki is faring these days.

So, if you need a low-down on how to watch Tokyo Ghoul:re, then we have your answers. Are you ready to dive back into the ghoulish world Sui Ishida created?

Tokyo Ghoul:re is set to debut in Japan on April 3, 2018 at 11:00 p.m. JST. For fans in the US, that premiere translates to April 3 at 9:00 a.m. CST. There are several ways for fans to check out Tokyo Ghoul’s new season, and we’ve got them listed below:

Funimation Now: The paid service will offer Tokyo Ghoul:re as a simulcast. An English-subbed version will be available an hour after the show airs in Japan, and the first few episodes of season three will go live with dubs as well.

Hulu: Thanks to Funimation, Hulu will simulcast Tokyo Ghoul:re the same day as new episodes air in Japan.

Crunchyroll: So far, the site has yet to confirm whether it has licensed Tokyo Ghoul:re for simulcast. ComicBook will update once the site has shared its full Spring 2018 schedule.

If you are outside of the US, other streaming platforms will host the anime. Anime Limited (UK, Ireland) will simulcast Tokyo Ghoul’s new season. Anime Lab will give Australia and New Zealand access to the show as well.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Will you be watching Tokyo Ghoul:re?