Netflix Hidden Gem Confirms Release Window for Final Episodes (New Trailer Released)

One of the unsung anime heroes with Netflix is coming back for its final episodes next year, and it has set its release window for the final episodes with a cool new trailer. Netflix has really been making a name for itself as an exclusive anime platform in the last few years as it has been altering its release plans to better fit within the current anime market. This has also led to a change with the way it handles some of its biggest exclusives, but one exclusive is about to mark the end of its era next Spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beastars will be returning for the second and final part of its final episodes to Netflix next year, and a new update has confirmed that the anime’s final episodes will be premiering with Netflix in March 2026. To help celebrate the fact that there’s finally a release window for the anime’s comeback, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Beastars that gives fans the first look at the grand finale in motion. You can check it out below to help get ready for the end.

What to Know for Beastars: Final Season Part 2

Play video

Beastars: Final Season Part 2 will be releasing sometime in March 2026, but Netflix has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the final episodes as of this time. This new trailer also reveals the ending theme song for the finale titled “Tiny Light,” as performed by SEVENTEEN. Joining the voice cast for the final season are the likes of Shinichiro Miki as Yahya, Shigeru Chiba as Gosha, Koji Okino as Melon, Tessho Genda as Sagwan, Fumiko Orikasa as Seven. There have been some other new additions to the voice cast revealed too.

Other new additions to the cast include Houko Kuwashima as Leano, Yuko Minaguchi as Toki, Tomokazu Seki as Deshico, Ryusei Nakao as Cornu, Genki Muro as Sunaga, Ruriko Aoki as Azuki, and Tomokazu Sugita as Holger. These final episodes also carry over the staff from the first half of the final season too with Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi as directors and scriptwriters with animation production overseen by Studio Orange, much like the previous seasons of the anime.

What’s Special About Beastars?

Courtesy of Netflix

Beastars has been a great anime to see in motion as it has surpassed any kind of previous expectations that fans might have had for CG animated projects. CG animation used to get a bad rap in anime before Orange really started advancing their technologies and the way they use their techniques, and Beastars was the first real example of a whole new anime era. It’s why franchises like Trigun have been able to find new life through the studio and CG animation too.

Originally created by Paru Itagaki (who has gone on to get a ton more anime projects thanks to the success of this show), Beastars introduces an intense look into a world filled with animals. Films like Zootopia have managed to scratch the surface of a what a human-like society for animals would be like, but this show really digs into the dark underbelly of such a concept. Make sure to catch up with it on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



