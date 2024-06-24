Hulu to Add Tons of New Anime in July Including Oshi no Ko

Anime has become one of the biggest successes in streaming, and these days, you can find shows just about everywhere. From free-to-watch platforms to subscription services, anime is everywhere. Hulu has earned quite a few licenses over the years, making it one of the go-to places for fans to watch anime stateside. Now, it seems Hulu has a slew of anime series coming in July, and projects like Oshi no Ko are included.

The update comes from Hulu ahead of July as the site announced its upcoming additions. It turns out Sentai Filmworks is partnering with Hulu to bring some of its series to a wider audience. Starting July 1, Oshi no Ko season one will be streaming on Hulu, so fans will be able to check out the sub and dub there.

As for July 2, Hulu will add The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes. A number of shows will then join Hulu to July 3 including Dark Gathering, Reincarnated as a Sword, and The Eminence in Shadow season two. Finally, Hulu and Sentai Filmworks will team up on July 15 to bring Bloom Into You to audiences along with Ya Boy Kongming and I'm Quitting Heroing.

Now, several of these anime series are already streaming, but you will not find them on Crunchyroll. Sentai Filmworks has a partnership with HIDVE, a specialty anime streaming platform overseen by AMC Networks. Oshi no Ko is one of the service's top hits as the anime will bring season two to HIDIVE exclusively. So if you want a taste of the idol drama, you will be able to find it on Hulu soon.

Plus, Hulu has a number of anime partnerships beyond this Sentai Filmworks deal. Viz Media and Disney are very much wrapped up with Hulu. So if you are stateside, you can find shows like Bleach and Go, Go, Loser Ranger on the service right now!

What do you think about this latest Hulu deal? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!