Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods Gets New Look From Netflix

Zack Snyder's resume has a been a major one in the world of pop culture. The film director is responsible for the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Sucker Punch, and most recently, Rebel Moon. Returning to Netflix, Snyder is taking a crack at the world of Norse mythology with an anthology series in Twilight Of The Gods. As a part of Netflix's new animation preview, the streaming service has given fans a closer look at Snyder's next endeavor.

Last year, Snyder hinted at the work that was being done behind the scenes on Twilight of The Gods. Here's what the prolific director had to say, "[It] has been forging ahead incredibly well and it's looking amazing," Snyder said. "I'm really excited about it. I work on it every day and it's cool, so that I'm very excited about and it's coming."

Twilight of The Gods' New Images

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

In Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods, John Noble will play Odin, Paterson Joseph will play Loki, Corey Still will play Hrafnkel, Jamie Chung will play Hel, Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari, Lauren Cohan will play Inge, Peter Stormare will play Ulfr, Pilou Asbæk will play Thor, Rahul Kohli will play Egill, and Stuart Martin will play Leif. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have the most popular Norse Gods in the realm of pop culture, there is plenty of room for new interpretations of the inhabitants of Asgard.

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series that will see Snyder sharing a new take on Norse Mythology, "Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons."

Want to stay updated on this new take on the Norse Gods? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Snyder's upcoming animated series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Asgard.