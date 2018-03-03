‘Hunter x Hunter’ First Debuted 20 Years Ago Today

Yoshihiro Togashi’s first debuted Hunter x Hunter in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on March 3, 1998, and despite its rough run throughout, the series took fans by surprise and is now celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

Despite the series’ famous multiple hiatuses due to its author’s bouts of illness and exhaustion, fans remain loyal to the series and have kept it one of the most popular action series running in the magazine. The series has gotten such well deserved attention over the years because of Togashi’s spins on the shonen action formula. While his progression and escalation remains the same as other series, Hunter x Hunter is unique in how it ties all of its story arcs together into a properly flowing story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than each feel like a random assortment events featuring enemies of increasing strength, Togashi uses his story arcs to plant seeds for future arcs and gives a ton of attention to his side characters. In fact, there are major swaths of the story where its presumed lead, Gon, takes a backseat to Kurapika or Killua.

While the series has seen two different anime adaptations, there has yet to be a proper return to the anime that fans wish for as well. But now that the manga is 20 years old today, and is now back from its most recent hiatus, perhaps there is still hope out there for a more involved Hunter x Hunter anniversary.

Regardless, fans are still paying tribute for the series’ birthday. Read on to see fans’ well wishes.

@OfficialHxH

On March 3, 1998 in Japan, Weekly Shonen Jump published the first chapter of Hunter x Hunter. Thank you Togashi for giving us this incredible manga. Happy 20th Anniversary Hunter x Hunter! pic.twitter.com/luylINpSWM — Hunter ❌ Hunter (@OfficialHxH) March 2, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

Shonen Jump be like “Oh it’s Hunter x Hunter’s 20th Anniversary?! Had no idea.” pic.twitter.com/HEkYt18LIU — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) March 2, 2018

@wolfnub

@ink_bits

@chuinny

Happy 20th Anniversary, HUNTERxHUNTER!!! I brought Killua over so my babies could reunite ? pic.twitter.com/GwX2bs7fFU — CHUINNY ? HxH 20th ♦️3/3 (@chuinny) March 3, 2018

@ChihearsaWho

Hunter x Hunter is really the most iconic anime. Perfect example of a shounen well done — Lord Chihu (@ChihearsaWho) March 3, 2018

@FlameTanuki

Happy 20th birthday HunterXHunter #HunterxHunter ?? forever my favorite pic.twitter.com/CEBP3REhqn — Tanuki (@FlameTanuki) March 2, 2018

@Louisa00841809

Today it’s 20 years that Hunter X Hunter has been released, thank you for this masterpiece and your hardwork Togashi Sensei ありがとうございます! — Hyo✨ (@Louisa00841809) March 2, 2018

@YokoKookie

Hoy se cumplen 20 años desde que salió al mundo éste manga tan hermoso. Con sus “dibujos feos” y hiatus infinitos lo amo a más no poder; sus personajes, historia y desarollo son por lejos los mejores que hay. Gracias por cambiarme la vida y hacerme tan feliz, felices 20 años HxH! pic.twitter.com/JiVWgG5K5f — ? Day loves Hunter x Hunter ? (@YokoKookie) March 3, 2018

@EightLivingBear

Happy 20th Anniv Hunter x Hunter!!!! — gette (@EightLivingBear) March 3, 2018

@fmabgray

Happy 20th anniversary to hunter x hunter Togashi rly did THAT — 63194 (@fmabgray) March 3, 2018

@iamsickofu