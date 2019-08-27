Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Recreates Hisoka and Machi with Eerie Accuracy

Hunter x Hunter fans are still counting down the days until the series ends its hiatus, but they will hype the series however they can until that time comes. For some, this means creation fan-art or fan-fiction. Others have moved towards cosplay, and fans are praising one duo for their creepily accurate take on two Hunter x Hunter favorites.

Over on Twitter, user AKIRAinWC got fans talking when they posted a photo of them in cosplay as Hisoka. The photo, which can be seen below, shows the fan standing next to another cosplayer channeling Machi with eerie accuracy.

To the left, the Hisoka cosplayer looks fierce with their red hair styled just so. The outfit photographed is hard to make out, but its colors seem to line up with what Hunter x Hunter set forth. Fans admit they are mostly blown away by the cosplayer’s features as they absolutely nailed Hisoka’s looks. From their facial tattoos to makeup, this cosplay brings Hisoka to life in a gorgeous way.

The other cosplayer to Hisoka’s right looks stunning their in Machi look. From the neck up, the cosplay is almost a one-to-one recreation of the anime vixen, but things diverge when it comes to costume. This look appears to turn Machi into a school girl, so the fan is wearing a blazer and ribbon rather than Machi’s usual robes.

Anime cosplays never fail to impress fans online, but these two looks are something special. Netizens have honed in on the looks’ impressive use of makeup. The makeovers look so polished that some are wondering whether editing software was used to get each fans’ eyes just right. But no matter what, Hunter x Hunter fans can all agree these fans deserve an award for their on-point eyeliner!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.