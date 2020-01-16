Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Gives Us Hisoka At His Bloodiest

Hunter x Hunter is unfortunately still on hiatus, with no return in sight for the story of Gon and his friends traversing the world of fully licensed hunters. Though the anime and manga for the fan favorite franchise may be off the grid for now, that isn’t stopping fans from revisiting some of the biggest characters of the series via fan art, various works, and most recently, cosplay. Most notably, one fan has decided to put forward a pitch perfect recreation of one of the most recognizable and popular villains to threaten Gon and his friends, Hisoka!

Instagram Cosplayer Xs0k0y0xx shared this amazing, and graphic, interpretation of the clown faced killer, who appears on the scene wielding killer playing cards and acting as a threat to every other competitor he came across during the Hunter License exams that acted as one of the first major story arcs of Hunter x Hunter:

Hisoka early on in his appearances took an interest in Gon, recognizing the potential strength of the young boy who was attempting to gain his hunter’s license in order to learn more about his absentee father. While Hisoka wasn’t afraid to get blood on his hands, eliminating many other competitors during the exams, the killer saved Gon during one of the fights that young boy had during the exam itself, allowing him to progress and gain his license when the story arc had taken place.

Again, while the series may be on hiatus, the characters do still manage to make appearances in the public eye, with Hisoka and many other characters from the Hunter x Hunter series having recently been featured in the video game, Jump Force!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.