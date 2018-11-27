‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Reassures Fans Ahead of Hiatus

Hunter x Hunter fans tend to tentatively enjoy new chapters of the manga as series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has taken numerous hiatuses for his health, and they usually don’t know when the next hiatus will come.

With the manga going into another hiatus as of this coming week, things are a bit different this time around as Togashi’s offered a comment reassuring fans worried about the duration of this hiatus.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s author comment from Shonen Jump issue 52 pic.twitter.com/wZQljJgcO6 — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) November 26, 2018

Togashi’s author comment in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which also features the last new chapter of the series before its hiatus, offers some reassuring words as he states, “The storyboards for the next ten chapters are already done, so I’ll get started again soon depending on various circumstances such as my health.”

While fans in no way want Togashi to force himself to work on the series sooner than he should, there is a sense of relief to know that the work for the next ten chapters of the series has already been framed out. It’s rumored that Togashi works on the series in ten chapter batches, and this is a slight confirmation of such. The series’ last hiatus was for quite a long time, so fans will be happy to see the manga come back sooner. But as long as it doesn’t endanger Togashi in any way, either.

Fans will be glued to the series when it returns also as it seems like the Succession Contest is coming to an apex with some characters openly attacking one another, something that has yet to be done through all of the conspiracy and secrecy of the arc so far. There’s also various elements that still need to be addressed, such as where Hisoka is hiding on the Black Whale.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.