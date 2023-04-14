Hunter x Hunter Drops a New Killua Zoldyck Funko Pop Exclusive

If you've been collecting Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops, there's another Killua Zoldyck exclusive to grab today. It features Killua on his skateboard, and the only place you'll be able to get one is right here at BoxLunch starting today, April 14th.

You can check out all of BoxLunch's exclusive anime Funko Pops right here. While you're at it, you might want to take a look at the huge anime day lineup that Funko dropped earlier this week. It includes new Funko Pops from Boruto and Naruto, Inuyasha, Trigun, My Hero Academia, and Haikyu!!.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

When is Hunter x Hunter Returning From Hiatus?

It's yet to be revealed when the series will return, but it has been confirmed that when it does it will feature something other than a weekly serialization. Togashi has been confirmed to continue writing the series beyond this point, and will be supported by Shueisha's editorial department in doing so. Shueisha's official statement on Hunter x Hunter's hiatus begins as such,"Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization."

The statement then continues with the following, "Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter."