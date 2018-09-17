‘Hunter x Hunter’ Editor Teases Its Emotional Comeback

It has been awhile since Hunter x Hunter has made a comeback, but the shonen isn’t ready to out quietly. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi is preparing to bring the series off hiatus, and his editor is promising fans one epic return.

Recently, Japan aired a brand-new documentary about Shueisha, and Weekly Shonen Jump‘s staff is busier than ever. Hunter x Hunter is slated to end its on-going hiatus later this month, and Togashi’s editor had some choice teasers to share for the big return.

According to the editor, the new chapter of Hunter x Hunter is going to get emotional real fast. Netizens translated the notes given by Togashi’s editor, and it seems this big comeback made him shed tears.

“It’s been a long time since I almost started crying reading a manuscript,” the editor said.

As the documentary went on, the editor made sure to stress this upcoming chapter will be the “best” ever, and it might just make history.

“I’m here to witness the history of manga changing right here, right now,” the editor carried on.

Of course, some fans are casting doubt on the praise given the editor’s connection to Hunter x Hunter. It would make sense for the man to hype up Togashi’s comeback as he works on Hunter x Hunter, but readers are willing to put stock in these teasers. After all, the manga is deep into its ‘Dark Continent’ arc, and readers have consistently ranked the on-going saga as one of the manga’s best. If Togashi wanted to make a big return to the publication scene, all he needs is a heavy chapter to make that happen, and it seems like his editor is confident Hunter x Hunter will prompt all sorts of discussion once it returns to Weekly Shonen Jump.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.